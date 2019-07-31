Home

Roger RICHARDSON

Roger RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, Roger. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 30 July 2019. Loved partner of Lorna Coleman, father of Andrew, Jo, and Nigel. Father-in-law of Milike, Chirs, and Natalia. Adored grandfather of Jack, Josh, Flynn, Sienna, Hugo, and Max. and brother of Heather Verry, brother-in-law to Neil Verry. Uncle of Kimberley and Dale Bester, and Paul Verry. And Lorna's family Daniel, Wendy, Johnny, Cam, and Ruby. A Service for Roger will be held at the All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday August 3, at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby would be appreciated. All communications to the Richardson family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Rd, 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
