STONE, Roger Raymond. Passed away peacefully on 17th October 2019, at home on the farm in Glen Murray, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer. Aged 66. Dearly loved husband, friend and farming partner of Glenda. Very proud and special Dad of Leanne and Dean Barker, Tania Tocker, Brett and Ashley. Dearly loved Poppa of Charlotte and Chloe Barker; Cameron and Tamara, Ashton, Rylan and Mason Tocker; Olivia and Deacon Stone; and special Poppa of Cooper and Bentley, Lachlan and Xavier. Special thanks to our Doctor and Hospice nurses for your help. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franklin Hospice would be appreciated. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday 22nd October at Pukekohe Indian Association Hall, 59 Ward St, Pukekohe at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Waiuku Cemetery and thereafter at Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club, Victoria Ave, Waiuku. RIP. Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019