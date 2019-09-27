|
TAPPER, Roger Purcell (Rog). Passed away peacefully on 23 September, 2019. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Elizabeth (deceased) and Grant, Margaret (deceased), Peter (deceased) and Trish, Sue and Mike, Jane and Rob, Jerome and Judy, Chris and Gayle (deceased), Simon (deceased) and Linda, Angie and Jeff, Vicky (deceased) and Eddie, Annie (deceased) and George and much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held in Brisbane on Monday 30 September. All communication to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019