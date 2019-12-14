Home

Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
03 686 2148
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
GALE, Roger Morris. Peacefully at home in Timaru, surrounded by his loving family on 11 December 2019; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jane. Loved dad, father in law and step father of Jenny and Barry Hanson, Allan and Fiona, Deborah and Charlie O'Neill, and Grant Lyon. Much loved grandad to his 10 grand children. Much loved brother and brother in law of Andrea Hutcheson and the late Bill Wallace. A service celebrating Roger's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road Timaru, on Monday 16 December 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to The Gale Family, 11 Rowan Place, Timaru 7910. Aoraki Funeral Services, South Canterbury FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
