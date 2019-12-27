Home

Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
Roger Milton Smith HALL

Roger Milton Smith HALL Notice
HALL, Roger Milton Smith. On December 24, 2019, Roger passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Naomi for 56 years. Much loved Father and Father in law of Jonathan (Christchurch); Anne and Duey Hodgson (Canada); Andrew and Ann-Marie (Canada); Lynda and Ross Wilson (Hamilton). Dearly loved grandfather of his 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Roger's life will be held on Saturday 4th January 2020 at 1.30pm at Hamilton Central Baptist Church, Charlemont Street, Hamilton. All correspondence to the Hall family may be sent c/o PO Box 4449, Hamilton East, 3247.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
