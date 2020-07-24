|
LONG, Roger Melville. On 22 July 2020 (peacefully), in his 74th year, after a dignified battle with cancer surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. Dearly loved husband of Michelle and legendary father of James and Alexandra (Missy). A lover of life, family, friends and lamb on the spit. Funeral Prayers at Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Church, Banff Avenue, Epsom, Auckland 11am Tuesday 28 July 2020 followed by private cremation. "May he rest in peace." In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144 would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2020