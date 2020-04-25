|
BEASLEY, Roger Malcolm. RNZN 15934. Born July 19, 1939. Passed away on April 23, 2020. At Whitianga aged 80. Beloved husband of Sylvia for 59 years. Much loved father of Steven, Craig and Nicole, Father-in-law of Tania. Loved Grumps of Matthew, Taryn, Sam and Eden. Brother of Suzann and Annette, Whangaparaoa. Brother-in-law to Yvonne and Ian Mitchell, Sydney. Uncle to Simone, Damian and Shane. Roger was privately cremated and service will be held at the Mercury Bay Club rooms when circumstances permit. Correspondence to [email protected] Roger grew up in Titahi Bay and lived a full and active life, served in RNZN '56-'69, lived many years in Whakatane and retired to Whitianga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020