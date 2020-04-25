Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger BEASLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Malcolm BEASLEY


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Roger Malcolm BEASLEY Notice
BEASLEY, Roger Malcolm. RNZN 15934. Born July 19, 1939. Passed away on April 23, 2020. At Whitianga aged 80. Beloved husband of Sylvia for 59 years. Much loved father of Steven, Craig and Nicole, Father-in-law of Tania. Loved Grumps of Matthew, Taryn, Sam and Eden. Brother of Suzann and Annette, Whangaparaoa. Brother-in-law to Yvonne and Ian Mitchell, Sydney. Uncle to Simone, Damian and Shane. Roger was privately cremated and service will be held at the Mercury Bay Club rooms when circumstances permit. Correspondence to [email protected] Roger grew up in Titahi Bay and lived a full and active life, served in RNZN '56-'69, lived many years in Whakatane and retired to Whitianga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -