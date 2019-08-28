Home

Roger Leonard HALLIWELL

Roger Leonard HALLIWELL Notice
HALLIWELL, Roger Leonard. On 26 August 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Aged 77. A gentleman of great positivity, kind heartedness and immense generosity who touched many peoples lives. Dearly loved husband of Dixie. Adored father and father in- law of Angela and Richard, Jacqui and Sean, Regan and Mel, and Amy and Michael. Treasured Gramps to Geordie, Benson, Meg, Alex, Max, Sam, Harriet and Charlie. Heartfelt thanks to Anne O'Donnell and the team at Bowen Hospital and Mary Potter Hospice for your wonderful care. A celebration of Roger's life will be held on Friday 30 August at 2.30pm at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, 2 Hill Street, Wellington, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the entrance of the church. Tributes for Roger and messages to the family can be left at www.tributes.co.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
