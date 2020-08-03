|
GARRICK, Roger John. At Southland Hospital after a short illness on 1 August 2020. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jo and Eddie Gilliland, Kevin and Michelle Garrick. Loved Grandad of Jade, Mikala, Hannah, Nathan, Tiana, Connor. Messages to 31 Anne St, Winton. The funeral service for Roger will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Rd Invercargill on Wednesday 5, August 2020 commencing at 11.30am On line tributes may be left on his tribute page frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes Winton and Districts Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020