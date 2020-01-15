|
JENNER, Roger. We wish to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern, and kindness shown to us since Roger passed away on 9th December 2019. Thank you to Norman Maclean for leading us through a perfect farewell. Thankyou to Dynamics - the music was fantastic. To the Third Place for catering, and Mountain View Funeral Services for your continued support. Words cannot adequately express our gratitude. Heather Jenner (Ngongotaha), Kathryn, Sam, Ben and Alexandra Bourne (Te Awamutu), Caroline, David and Marli Coverdale (UK)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020