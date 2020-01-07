|
MIDDLETON, Roger James. Born 12 January 1974, in Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, UK. He passed away suddenly at his home in Auckland 26th 2019 aged 45. Roger was deeply loved by his partner Natalie Du Bois and his parents Carole and the late John Middleton, brother Nick and sister Jocelyn. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. A memorial service to celebrate his life will take place at The French Bay Yacht club in Titirangi at 6pm on the 12th January 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020