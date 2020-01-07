Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 p.m.
The French Bay Yacht club
Titirangi
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger MIDDLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger James MIDDLETON


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Roger James MIDDLETON Notice
MIDDLETON, Roger James. Born 12 January 1974, in Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, UK. He passed away suddenly at his home in Auckland 26th 2019 aged 45. Roger was deeply loved by his partner Natalie Du Bois and his parents Carole and the late John Middleton, brother Nick and sister Jocelyn. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. A memorial service to celebrate his life will take place at The French Bay Yacht club in Titirangi at 6pm on the 12th January 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -