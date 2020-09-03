Home

Roger Hubert KELLER

Roger Hubert KELLER Notice
KELLER, Roger Hubert. Suddenly on 1 September 2020, aged 72. Much loved husband of Jane for 50 years. Adored father of Skye and Rachael, father-in-law to Rik; brother of Ian (Cairns) and brother-in- law to Michael, Andrew (deceased), Peter and Belinda. Roger loved his cooking, gardening, fishing, conversation, his many friendships and his family. We will miss you Roger. In accordance with Roger's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communications to Jane Keller, P.O. Box 433 Whangamata 3643.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
