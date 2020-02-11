Home

Roger Essex Burchall PEREN


1925 - 2020
Roger Essex Burchall PEREN Notice
PEREN, Roger Essex Burchall. Born October 20, 1925, died peacefully on February 10, 2020 in Wanaka. A most fascinating life. Much loved husband of the late Judith, son of Sir Geoffrey and Lady Peren, brother of Gillian, father of the late Nicholas and grandfather of the late Geoff, father of Adam, father-in-law of Kristin and grandfather of Niamh and Sorcha. A private family cremation has been held. Our special thanks to the caregivers at Enliven Care Wanaka. Thank you for your kind thoughts and support. Messages can be sent to P.O. Box 2087, Wakatipu 9349. Cared for by AFFINITY FUNERALS Central Otago & Lakes District FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
