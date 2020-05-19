|
SKENE, Roger Douglas. Passed away peacefully on Friday 15th May 2020 at Evelyn Page Hospital in Orewa, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Jennette "JJ". Cherished and respected father and father-in-law of Andrew and Tania, Deb and Loren. Proud Poppa of Zach and Noah. Special thanks to the staff of Evelyn Page Hospital and also to Dr. Mark Simpson (Neurologist) and Adele McMahon (Clinical Nurse Specialist) for their exceptional care. Due to current restrictions, a private service celebrating Roger's life is being held. A gathering of family and friends will take place when the situation allows. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Roger's memory to The Neurological Foundation. www.neurological.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020