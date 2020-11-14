|
SMEED, Roger Bruce. Sadly, Roger passed away suddenly on the 9th November 2020. Beloved husband of Mary, loved father and father-in-law of Kiri and Martin, Juliette and Jo, Caroline and Richard and Penelope and Matthew. Adored grandfather and friend of Joseph, Toby, Frances, Noah, Annabel, Nathan, Eli and Timothy. Roger was kind, caring, loyal, full of integrity with a good sense of humour. At peace. In heavenly love abiding. A service to celebrate Roger's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, on Wednesday 18th November at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020