Roger Benjamin PAUL

Roger Benjamin PAUL Notice
PAUL, Roger Benjamin. Roger passed away peacefully in his 82nd year at his home on January 3rd, 2020. Beloved husband and friend of Milica. Dearly loved father of Sarah, Megan, Christopher and Lucinda. Respected father-in- law of John and John. Much loved Grandad to Alexandra, Nicholas, Samantha, Caitlyn, Matthew, Amy and Jacquelyn. Great-grandad of Roman and Vincent. Adored dog owner of Shandy, Caesar, Cookie, Devon and Nellie. A private service was held yesterday. All communications to the Paul family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
