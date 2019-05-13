|
CLOTWORTHY, Roger Barton. NZ Army (CMT) 303141 T/CPL Born December 5, 1935. Passed away on May 8, 2019. Loved husband of Isabel (nee Pepperell). Father and father-in-law of Bruce and Dot, Kathryn and John Baker, Stuart and Marina, Kevin and Joy; and the late Colin. Grandfather of Simon, Ashleigh, Clark, Dane and Gina. 60 Years of happy marriage. Northbound to Heavenly Transport. A service for Roger will be heald at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 18 May at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TECT Rescue Helicopter at www.rescue.org.nz Communications to the Clotworthy family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
