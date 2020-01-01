|
MANTHEL, Roger Arthur Noel. On 27 December 2019 at Wellington aged 87. Adored husband of Sherry and loved brother of Neil and Rosemary. A cherished friend of Vivian and much loved father and father-in-law of Nicki and Peter, Simon and Belinda, Jane and Ian, Guy and Jo and stepfather and father-in- law to Angus and Iga. Loved grandfather of Grace, Nina, Emily, Olivia, Hamish, Sally, Rosie, Alistair, Phoebe, Jack and Barnaby. A funeral for Roger will be held at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, 2 Hill Street, Thorndon, Wellington on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 2pm. Communications to PO Box 9835, Wellington 6141. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 1, 2020