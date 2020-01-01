Home

Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Wellington Cathedral of St Paul
2 Hill Street
Thorndon, Wellington
Roger Arthur Noel MANTHEL

MANTHEL, Roger Arthur Noel. On 27 December 2019 at Wellington aged 87. Adored husband of Sherry and loved brother of Neil and Rosemary. A cherished friend of Vivian and much loved father and father-in-law of Nicki and Peter, Simon and Belinda, Jane and Ian, Guy and Jo and stepfather and father-in- law to Angus and Iga. Loved grandfather of Grace, Nina, Emily, Olivia, Hamish, Sally, Rosie, Alistair, Phoebe, Jack and Barnaby. A funeral for Roger will be held at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, 2 Hill Street, Thorndon, Wellington on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 2pm. Communications to PO Box 9835, Wellington 6141. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
