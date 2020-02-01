|
HUNTER, Roger Arthur. On Friday 31st of January 2020 surrounded by family aged 89. Loved husband of the late Beverley, Cherished father and father in law of Karen, Geoff and Anne, Sandra (deceased), Stephen and Michelle, Vicki and Douglas, Roger and Alana. Grandad of 15 and Great Grandad of 11. A wonderful father that led by example and will be sorely missed by all. Love you Dad. A service will be held for Roger in the Edgecumbe Hall at 53 College Road on Tuesday 4th of February at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations please to Hospice EBOP P O Box 275 Whakatane or you can leave at service. Messages please to the Hunter family C/- P O Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020