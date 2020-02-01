Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Edgecumbe Hall
53 College Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Arthur HUNTER

Add a Memory
Roger Arthur HUNTER Notice
HUNTER, Roger Arthur. On Friday 31st of January 2020 surrounded by family aged 89. Loved husband of the late Beverley, Cherished father and father in law of Karen, Geoff and Anne, Sandra (deceased), Stephen and Michelle, Vicki and Douglas, Roger and Alana. Grandad of 15 and Great Grandad of 11. A wonderful father that led by example and will be sorely missed by all. Love you Dad. A service will be held for Roger in the Edgecumbe Hall at 53 College Road on Tuesday 4th of February at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations please to Hospice EBOP P O Box 275 Whakatane or you can leave at service. Messages please to the Hunter family C/- P O Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -