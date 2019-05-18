|
|
|
BLACKLEY, Roger Allen. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Wednesday 15 May 2019, aged 65 years. Cherished partner of Godfrey. Loved Brother of Lorraine. Dearest uncle of Lola, and Christian. Messages to "the Blackley family" c/- 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Andrew's Organ Fund would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at St Andrew's on the Terrace, Wellington, on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, at 2.30pm. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
