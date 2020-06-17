|
McCLUNIE, Rogel Kay. On 10 June 2020, at Waikato Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Mike. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Mark and Riki, Shaun and Rachel,and David and Kylie, and grandmother to Ben and Rhiannon, Josh and Khan. A memorial service for Rogel will be held at the Tasman Village Community Centre, 2 Seales Road, Morrinsville, on Saturday, 27 June 2020 at 2pm. All communications to the McClunie family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020