Rogan Stuart ROBINS

ROBINS, Rogan Stuart. Passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice, Manukau on 7 April 2020, after fighting a heroic battle with cancer. Loved husband of the late Pat. Dearly loved father to Kerri and Sue and father-in-law of Ivan and Tony. A very special poppa to Cayla, Danielle, Ryan and Dylan. Much loved and never forgotten. A special thanks to all staff at Totara Hospice, in particular Jen and Kate, for their loving care and giving Dad the dignity he deserved. Remembrance service details to be decided and advised at a later date, due to Covid 19. Any correspondence to 3 Wawatai Drive, Karaka Lakes 2113 or alternatively phone Sue 021 0324382 or Kerri 027 6001012.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
