BLOEMENDAL, Roelof. On August 18th, 2020 peacefully at Selwyn Oaks, Papakura, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father and father in law of John (deceased) and Dianne, Jeanette, Jenny, and Lloyd. Loved Opa of Jamie and Chris, Sonia and Shannon, Ben and Sophia, and Marcus. Great Opa of Bella-Rose, Angus, Penny and Olivia. Gone to be with his Lord and Saviour. Till we meet again. Due to the current situation a private service has been held. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
