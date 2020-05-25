Home

Rodney Peter (Red) OWERS


1957 - 2020
Rodney Peter (Red) OWERS Notice
OWERS, Rodney Peter (Red). Born on 25th January 1957. Rod passed away on 24th May 2020 at Mercy Hospice after a long courageous battle with cancer. Beloved son of Madeleine and the late Keith Senior. Beloved father of Campbell, Conrad and Tyler and their families. Dear brother of Keith, Yvonne, Dale and Brother-in-law of Trish, Chris, Jane and their extended families. Former husband and best friend to Pauline. Family and friends will mourn Rod's passing, but he is finally at peace and free from pain. A service will be arranged at Morrisons Funeral Parlour at West Auckland, under the current restraints. Further details to be advised. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2020
