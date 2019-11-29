Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
BOND, Rodney Michael. Peacefully on 27th November 2019 at Rangiura Resthome. Aged 73 Years. Loved son of the late Roma and Ray. Loved brother and brother in law of Paul and Thresa. Loved uncle of Kayne and Angela and Great uncle of Shavani and Jayen Ralm. Beloved friend of Margaret and loved Poppa and step father to all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donations to Rangiura Home Amenities Fund would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Rodney will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Saturday 30th November at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
