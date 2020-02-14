Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
Holy Cross Church
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney John (Rod) WATSON


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Rodney John (Rod) WATSON Notice
WATSON, Rodney John (Rod). Born June 24, 1928. Passed away on February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Pam; father to Tania, Graeme and Noel, Donna and Vicki; grandad to Graeme and Bridget, Daniel, Kirsty, Emma, Kate, Tallulah, Alex, James, Hobbes and Gemma; great-gaga to Mikaere and Tanara. Funeral to be held at 11am on Monday 17 February at Holy Cross Church, Papatoetoe. Special thanks to the staff of Elmwood Hospital and Aroha Funerals for their care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -