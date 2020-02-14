|
WATSON, Rodney John (Rod). Born June 24, 1928. Passed away on February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Pam; father to Tania, Graeme and Noel, Donna and Vicki; grandad to Graeme and Bridget, Daniel, Kirsty, Emma, Kate, Tallulah, Alex, James, Hobbes and Gemma; great-gaga to Mikaere and Tanara. Funeral to be held at 11am on Monday 17 February at Holy Cross Church, Papatoetoe. Special thanks to the staff of Elmwood Hospital and Aroha Funerals for their care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020