LARNACH, Rodney James (Rod). After a short illness on 3rd May 2020, aged 71. Loving Dad of Jamie, Caroline and Sarah. Poppa Rod to Aria, Lucia, Amy, and Claude. Loved son of the late Jack and Thelma. Brother and brother in law of Bruce and Helen, Raewyn and Ock (Bennett). Former husband to Kay and brother in law of Lee. Uncle to Kelly, Loren, Aaron, Damian and Shane. Foster father to Linda and Ale. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will follow at a later date and details will be published. Special thanks to past and present staff at Windermere Resthome, Cambridge, and CHT, Te Awamutu. Messages please to Rae Bennett, 26 Whitaker Street, Kihikihi. Te Awamutu Funeral Services,
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020