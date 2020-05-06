Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney LARNACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney James (Rod) LARNACH

Add a Memory
Rodney James (Rod) LARNACH Notice
LARNACH, Rodney James (Rod). After a short illness on 3rd May 2020, aged 71. Loving Dad of Jamie, Caroline and Sarah. Poppa Rod to Aria, Lucia, Amy, and Claude. Loved son of the late Jack and Thelma. Brother and brother in law of Bruce and Helen, Raewyn and Ock (Bennett). Former husband to Kay and brother in law of Lee. Uncle to Kelly, Loren, Aaron, Damian and Shane. Foster father to Linda and Ale. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will follow at a later date and details will be published. Special thanks to past and present staff at Windermere Resthome, Cambridge, and CHT, Te Awamutu. Messages please to Rae Bennett, 26 Whitaker Street, Kihikihi. Te Awamutu Funeral Services,
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -