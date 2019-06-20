|
|
|
STEWART, Rodney Hamilton. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 18th June 2019; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Roberta and loved father and father in law of Hector and Kathy, Mark and Marjorie. Much loved Grandfather of Nicola, Shane and Rachel, and Great Grandfather of India, Eva and Halle. There will be a graveside service held for Rodney at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany at 2.30pm on Friday 21st June 2019. (Please use the third entrance into the cemetery)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
