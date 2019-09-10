Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Fredrick Lawson (Rod) HALL

Add a Memory
Rodney Fredrick Lawson (Rod) HALL Notice
HALL, Rodney Fredrick Lawson (Rod). Passed away suddenly on Saturday the 7th September 2019. Much loved husband of Rosalie, Dad to Lisa and Aaron, father-in-law to Lama and Cathy. Poppa to Ashlee, Mikayla and Micah, brother to Johna, Pip and Julie, an uncle, cousin, nephew and friend to many, and son to the late John and Grace. Will be sorely missed. You're free to fish as much as you want now. A funeral service for Rod will be held at the Whakatane Baptist Centre, 67 Keepa Road, Whakatane on Thursday 12th September at 1:30pm followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Hall Family C/- [email protected] or PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.