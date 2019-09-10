|
|
|
HALL, Rodney Fredrick Lawson (Rod). Passed away suddenly on Saturday the 7th September 2019. Much loved husband of Rosalie, Dad to Lisa and Aaron, father-in-law to Lama and Cathy. Poppa to Ashlee, Mikayla and Micah, brother to Johna, Pip and Julie, an uncle, cousin, nephew and friend to many, and son to the late John and Grace. Will be sorely missed. You're free to fish as much as you want now. A funeral service for Rod will be held at the Whakatane Baptist Centre, 67 Keepa Road, Whakatane on Thursday 12th September at 1:30pm followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Hall Family C/- [email protected] or PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019