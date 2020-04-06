|
|
|
HOGGARD, Rodney Angus (Rod Hoggard). Born August 20, 1926. Passed away on April 03, 2020. HOGGARD, Rev. Rodney Angus, Retired JP; 1926-2020 Rodney passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on the 3rd of April in his 94th year. Much loved husband of Doreen (Dec'd) and Ailsa (formerly Lovatt) for 23 years. Rod was a devoted husband, and step-father to: Robert and Leanne Lovatt, Martin (Dec'd) and Joyanne Lovatt, Fiona Lovatt, and eight grandchildren and their wives who loved him as "Grandpa Rod". Rod had 3 great-grandsons of his own, and also took pleasure in Ailsa's great-grandchildren, Finley and Iona Lovatt. Rod is the eldest of 3 brothers, the others being Russell and Graham, whom he was proud to call his brothers. His love for all his family was a lifetime devotion as was his dedication to his Lord as a pastor, but more so for his 40 years in Chaplaincy with the Trade and Industrial Mission, Port Chaplaincy, and The Seamen's Mission. Rod will be greatly missed by his family and so many friends who have loved and respected him throughout his long life and career. Rod will be privately cremated, and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date to celebrate his wonderful long life. Our thanks to Ward 6 who looked after Rod for his last 9 days.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020