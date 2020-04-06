|
HOGGARD, Rodney Angus (Rod). Born August 20, 1926. Passed away on April 03, 2020. Rod left us on the 3rd April 2020, in his 94th year. Loved husband of Doreen (dec'd) and Ailsa, and cherished Dad of Roween and Gavin, and Wayne. Devoted Gramps to Kushlin and Josh, Nathan, Michaela and Stephen, and Jessica and Rudi, and special great Gramps to Matthew, Tom and Oliver. A man of many roles. A businessman, entrepreneur, photographer and pastor. Rod was a man of great faith, courage, generosity and compassion for others, whose legacy will live on in those who knew and loved him. A life well lived which we will celebrate at a later date. Any communications please contact [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020