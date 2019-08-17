|
COLEMAN, Roderick William (Rod) M.N.Z.M. 19 June 1926 - 6 August 2019 Passed peacefully in his sleep whilst in the loving care of all the wonderful Nurses and Doctors at Whanganui Hospital. Adored soulmate of 65 years to Jacqueline (Jackie) Coleman. Loving Father of Karen and Carl. Father-in-law to Russell. Grandad to our precious granddaughter Mia Annie Coleman. Brother to Bob, Audrey and the late Marion. Son of Percy (Cannonball) and Annie Coleman. Loved Son-in-law of "Mrs E" (Madge) Etherington. "Farewell to my local and worldwide friends" "Wanganui Loyal for 93 years" In accordance with Rod's wishes a private cremation was held on 8 August 2019. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned 208 Guyton Street
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019