Roderick Bruce (Bruce) McDONALD

Roderick Bruce (Bruce) McDONALD Notice
Mc DONALD, Roderick Bruce (Bruce). Peacefully at Tararu Homes, Thames, on 29th June, 2019; aged 78 years. Dearly loved Dad of Sean and Ingrid, Aaron and Monique, and the late Kerri. Cherished Poppa of Ethan, Sophie, Kera, and Kazdin. No more pain now Borbor. At Bruce's request a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at the Thames Rugby Club Rooms, Ngati Maru Highway, Thames, on Friday 5th July, at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019
Read More
