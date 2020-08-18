|
|
|
DUNCAN, Roderick Bruce (Bruce). 10 August 1927 - 14 August 2020. Passed away peacefully at Resthaven on Burns in Cambridge on the 14th August, 2020, four days after celebrating his 93rd birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan (nee Tyrie), loved father and father in law of Sue (Tokoroa), Jim and Kerry (Melbourne), Heather and Richard (Wellington). A loved grandfather and great grandfather. Thank you to the staff (past and present) of Resthaven on Burns who have taken such wonderful care of Bruce for the past three years. A private cremation has been held. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020