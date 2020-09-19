Home

Roderick Albert FLETCHER

Roderick Albert FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER, Roderick Albert. Passed away peacefully at home 12 September 2020, aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Shirley for 58 years. Proud father of Wayne, Ian, Peter and Alan, respected father-in-law of Rhonda, Hayley, Trudy and Maree. Loved grandfather of 11, Christopher, and Hayden, Shayna, Blair and Angus, James, Grace, Ruby, Isabella and Oscar, Logan. Great-grandfather to Stellah and Willow. Rest in Peace. Due to current regulations, a family service has been held. Correspondence to Fletcher Family, 19 Ara Kakara Road, Huapai 0810.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
