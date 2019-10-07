Home

THOMAS, Roderica Elizabeth (Roddy). On 4th October 2019 Roddy died peacefully at home with her family around her. Loved wife and companion of Broughton and adored mother of Richard, Anna and Louise and Grandmother of Oliver, Alexander, Theo, Simon, Zoe and Joseph. According to her wishes a family farewell and cremation has been held and a celebration of her life is to follow on a date to be notified. Grateful thanks to all our supportive family and friends and staff at Hospice Waikato. Donations in lieu of flowers to MND New Zealand please ([email protected]). Correspondence to Thomas family c/o 367 Koromatua Road, RD10, Hamilton, 3290. 'And we'll tak' a cup o' kindness yet, for auld lang syne.'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
