CURRAN, Roderic Harvey (Rod). On Monday, 10th August 2020, peacefully, at Milton Court Rest Home, (Orewa). Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband for almost 58 years of Gaynor. Loved father and father in law of Glenn and Natalie, Janine and Andrew, Scott and Anita. Adored poppa of Samantha, Jaxsin, Mitchell, Adam and Mackenzie. A service to celebrate Rod's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Service, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, 14th August at 1:30 PM followed by private cremation. Our grateful thanks to his sister in law Julie and the staff at Milton Court for their wonderful care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020