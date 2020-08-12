Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roderic CURRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderic Harvey (Rod) CURRAN

Add a Memory
Roderic Harvey (Rod) CURRAN Notice
CURRAN, Roderic Harvey (Rod). On Monday, 10th August 2020, peacefully, at Milton Court Rest Home, (Orewa). Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband for almost 58 years of Gaynor. Loved father and father in law of Glenn and Natalie, Janine and Andrew, Scott and Anita. Adored poppa of Samantha, Jaxsin, Mitchell, Adam and Mackenzie. A service to celebrate Rod's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Service, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, 14th August at 1:30 PM followed by private cremation. Our grateful thanks to his sister in law Julie and the staff at Milton Court for their wonderful care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roderic's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -