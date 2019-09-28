Home

Roderic Colin (Jack) BAKER

Roderic Colin (Jack) BAKER Notice
BAKER, Roderic Colin (Jack). On 26th September, 2019. Peacefully at Cardrona Resthome. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Josephine. Loved father of Stephen. A treasured uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Also a respected member of the Tokoroa Golf Club. "Will always be fondly remembered." A service for Jack will be held at South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Tuesday 1st October, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
