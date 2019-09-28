|
BAKER, Roderic Colin (Jack). On 26th September, 2019. Peacefully at Cardrona Resthome. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Josephine. Loved father of Stephen. A treasured uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Also a respected member of the Tokoroa Golf Club. "Will always be fondly remembered." A service for Jack will be held at South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Tuesday 1st October, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019