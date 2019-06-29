Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rod MADILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rod MADILL

Add a Memory
Rod MADILL Notice
MADILL, Rod. On June 23, 2019 at Ross Home, Dunedin, aged 104. Greatly loved by his family: late wife Joan, Peter and Dianne, Mary and Graham, Jenny and Paul, Kathryn, Bernard and Helen, Alistair, Margie and Debi, and Mike, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his many relatives and friends. Special thanks to Dr Bevan and staff at Ross Home. Private cremation, but please join us for a celebration of Rod's life at Opoho Church, Signal Hill Road, Dunedin on Tuesday July 2 at 11.30 a.m. Messages to [email protected] gmail.com or PO Box 2252, Dunedin
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.