|
|
|
MADILL, Rod. On June 23, 2019 at Ross Home, Dunedin, aged 104. Greatly loved by his family: late wife Joan, Peter and Dianne, Mary and Graham, Jenny and Paul, Kathryn, Bernard and Helen, Alistair, Margie and Debi, and Mike, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his many relatives and friends. Special thanks to Dr Bevan and staff at Ross Home. Private cremation, but please join us for a celebration of Rod's life at Opoho Church, Signal Hill Road, Dunedin on Tuesday July 2 at 11.30 a.m. Messages to [email protected] gmail.com or PO Box 2252, Dunedin
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019