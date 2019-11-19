|
CHOTE, Rock Turkington (Rocky). Passed away peacefully on 16 November 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Bev. Much loved father and father-in-law to Leanne and Michelle, Brad and Tracy. Loved poppa of Tasmyn, Jake, and Finn. A celebration of Rocky's life will be held at the Ramblers Softball Club ( Warren Freer Park), Cornwallis St, St Lukes on Thursday 21 November at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the Staff of Everil Orr Rest Home and Village for their care of Rocky.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019