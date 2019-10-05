|
HAWKESWOOD, Rochelle Elizabeth (Shells). Unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital on 3rd October, 2019; aged 41. Much loved daughter of Ken and the late Rose. Dearly loved sister of Deby and Doug Bloxham and Andrew and Kelly. Dearest aunty to Jas, Sam, Maddie, Jack, Ella, Maryann and Ruby. Great aunty of Fyn and Lachie. Loved step daughter of Jenny. " If there ever comes a day when we cannot be together keep me in your heart, I will stay there forever. Winnie The Pooh" A celebration of Shell's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood St, Thames, on Thursday 10th October at 11am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019