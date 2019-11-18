|
YATES, Robyn (nee Foote). On November 16, 2019 Robyn passed away peacefully in the night at Warkworth Hospital. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Garry. Much loved mother and mother-inlaw of Darren and Nicki, Paul and Kim, and Michael and Stacey. Beloved grandmother of Emerson, Cassidy, Brock, Lola, Lexi and Hazel. Robyn will be sadly missed by her family, her extended family and friends. Her funeral service will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Thursday 21st November at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Special thanks from the family to The Staff of Warkworth Hospital for their Compassionate care of Robyn.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019