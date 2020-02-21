|
BERRYMAN, Robyn Sharon (Robyn) (nee Paynter). Born October 16, 1956. Passed away on February 19, 2020, aged 63 years. One of life's true gems. Dearly loved mother of Lachlan. Cherished daughter of Una and Frank Paynter (deceased), dearly loved sister of Marj and Ronnie (deceased). Adored Aunty of Adrian (Marina), Tarina (Steve), Jaydn and Carissa and nieces and nephews - Paris, Alani, Ruby, Stella, Lola, Branson, Angelo and Leo. Loved sister-in-law of Roger. Robyn's warm heart and gracious spirit will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. Special thanks to outstanding care and support provided my Management and Staff of Devonport Palms Rest Home. Special thanks to dedicated staff of Tauranga Hospital. A private funeral for Robyn will be held on Monday 24th February 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2020