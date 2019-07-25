|
SMITH, Robyn Morwenna (nee Bethell). [Service No. 77925, LAC(W), RNZAF]. Peacefully, at her daughter's home in Ngatea on 24th July, 2019; aged 82 years. Loved wife of Peter for the past 57 years, and the late Ted Savage. Adored Mum of John, Adrienne, Campbell, and their partners. Special Grandma of her 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Loved daughter of the late Harry and Muriel Bethell of Huntly, and sister of Dilys. Sincere thanks to The Booms Rest Home for their exceptional care and friendship over the past 7 years. A service for Robyn will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Saturday 27th July at 1:00pm. Donations, in memory of Robyn, to Dementia Waikato would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to 8 Keddell Street, Frankton, Hamilton 3200.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019