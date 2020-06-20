|
ANDREWS, Robyn Margaret. On 15 June, 2020, aged 78 years, Robyn passed away peacefully at home in the care of her family and companion dog, Belle. Loved and respected wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard, Jenny, Vanessa, Stephen, Elena, Evan and Tania. Treasured grandmother of Roseanne, Jacob, Liam, Evan, Sophiya and Glyn. A very special and dear friend of many. The Family would like to thank Dr Rex Yule and his team of Doctors and District nurses of Amberley Medical Centre for their care of Robyn. A special thanks to Debbie of the Access Community Health. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Robyn Andrews, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to Celebrate the life of Robyn will be held in the Rangiora Chapel, Wai mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, North Canterbury, on Friday 26 June, at 10am, private cremation thereafter. A celebration memorial service will be held at the Forrest Hill Presbyterian Church in Auckland at a later date to be advised by The Herald.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020