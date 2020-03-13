|
MADDIGAN, Robyn Mandy (Robyn). Born August 03, 1961. Passed away on March 11, 2020. Mother to Hayden, sister to Lorraine (deceased), Terry, Vicky and Arlene, Nanny to Jackson and Jordan. Sadly passed away peacefully surrounded by her immediate whanau at Auckland Hospital. Robyn will be arriving at the Mataatua Marae, 17 Killington Cres, Mangere from 5pm today, 13 March. A service will be held on Saturday morning, 14 March at 10am and she will then travel to her resting place at Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere. All are welcome to come celebrate her life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2020