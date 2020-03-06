Home

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
WALKER, Robyn Kaylene (nee Main). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on the evening of 3 March 2020. A dearly loved Mother, Nana, Aunty, Sister and Friend. She will be deeply missed by those she has left behind. A service to celebrate Robyn's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 9 March at 2:00pm. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
