Robyn Jennifer (Robbie) COLEMAN

Robyn Jennifer (Robbie) COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Robyn Jennifer (Robbie). On Friday 15 November 2019 Robyn passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John Coleman. Loving mother and mother-in- law to Benjamin, Melissa and Riley. Cherished grandmother (Bobby) of Paige, Quinn, Cleo and Rex. We will miss you always. God Bless. Friends are welcome to join with the family to celebrate Robyn's life at her home in Auckland from 4pm on Wednesday 20 November 2019. All communications to Robyn's Family, C/- PO Box 50, Ngaruawahia 3742.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
