TOWERSEY, Robyn Frances (nee Smith). Born December 09, 1948. Passed away on August 27, 2019. Passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle, aged 70. Daughter of Edgar and Rena Smith (both deceased), and of Ray Scully (deceased). Wife of the late Jim Towersey, mother of David and Nancy Towersey, Susan and Andy Bedford. Nana to Katelyn, Elliot and Kailah. Sister of Russel Smith, John and Elaine Scully, Kathryn and Ian King and special Aunty to many. A celebration of Robyn's life is to be held at the Baptist Church, Keepa Road Whakatane on Monday 2nd September at 1.30 pm, and we request colourful clothing be worn. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Look Good Feel Better". All correspondence to Sue Bedford, PO Box 10181, Rotorua, [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019