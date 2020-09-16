|
LAWRENCE, Robyn Elizabeth. Passed away suddenly at Middlemore Hospital on 12 September 2020, aged 75 years. Loved wife of Gordon. Inspirational mother of Matthew and Michele, Becky and Phil, Debbie and Paul, Hannah and Marc. Devoted and adored Granmum of Mikaela, Emma, Joel and Elise; Bryn, Toby, Pippa and Molly; Gwen and Maisie; Noah and Maya. "And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service for Robyn will be held on Friday 18 September at 10.45am, for those who wish to view via livestream please go to: www.hcc.co.nz/live
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020